The Anaheim Ducks, Trevor Zegras included, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Zegras? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Trevor Zegras vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Zegras Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Zegras has averaged 15:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Zegras has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In three of 13 games this season, Zegras has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In one of 13 games this year, Zegras has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Zegras has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Zegras having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zegras Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 5 3 Points 3 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

