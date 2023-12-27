Should you bet on Trevor Zegras to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zegras stats and insights

  • Zegras has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken four shots in two games versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • Zegras has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Zegras averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zegras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:32 Home L 3-2
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:48 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:49 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 3-2 OT
10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.