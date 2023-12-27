Should you bet on Trevor Zegras to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Zegras stats and insights

Zegras has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in two games versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Zegras has scored one goal on the power play.

Zegras averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Zegras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:32 Home L 3-2 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:48 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:49 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 2-1

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

