Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Moore in that upcoming Kings-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Moore vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Moore has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 17:13 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 30 games this season, Moore has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Moore has a point in 19 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 30 games this year, Moore has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Moore has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Moore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Moore Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 137 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -64 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 3 25 Points 1 16 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.