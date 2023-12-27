In the upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Trevor Moore to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

In 13 of 30 games this season, Moore has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Sharks this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

Moore's shooting percentage is 16.2%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 137 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:36 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:58 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:51 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:19 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:48 Home W 4-1

Kings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

