Will Trevor Lewis light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings square off against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

Lewis has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.

Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.

Lewis averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 137 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Lewis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:03 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:00 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:46 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:51 Home W 4-1

Kings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

