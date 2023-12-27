When the Anaheim Ducks play the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Sam Carrick score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrick stats and insights

  • In five of 33 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored two goals against the Golden Knights this season in two games (two shots).
  • Carrick has no points on the power play.
  • Carrick's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Carrick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:46 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:24 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 4-3 SO

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

