Will Sam Carrick Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 27?
When the Anaheim Ducks play the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Sam Carrick score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrick stats and insights
- In five of 33 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored two goals against the Golden Knights this season in two games (two shots).
- Carrick has no points on the power play.
- Carrick's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Carrick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
