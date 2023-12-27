Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to bet on Strome's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Strome vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:29 per game on the ice, is -6.

Strome has a goal in three games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Strome has a point in 13 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 11 of 32 games this year, Strome has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Strome has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 32 Games 5 18 Points 1 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.