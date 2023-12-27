On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Ryan Strome going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In three of 32 games this season, Strome has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Strome's shooting percentage is 5.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:31 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 4-3 SO

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

