Can we expect Ross Johnston scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston is yet to score through 23 games this season.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in two games (two shots).

Johnston has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:21 Home L 3-2 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:49 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:29 Away W 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 4:18 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 1-0 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:59 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:06 Home L 4-3 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 4:20 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

