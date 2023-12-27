Can we expect Ross Johnston scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnston stats and insights

  • Johnston is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in two games (two shots).
  • Johnston has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:21 Home L 3-2
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:49 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:29 Away W 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 4:18 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 1-0
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:59 Away L 3-1
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:06 Home L 4-3
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 2-1
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 4:20 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.