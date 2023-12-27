Will Ross Johnston Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 27?
Can we expect Ross Johnston scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- Johnston is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in two games (two shots).
- Johnston has zero points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:21
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|4:18
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|L 1-0
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:06
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|4:20
|Away
|W 3-2
Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
