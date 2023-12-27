Quinton Byfield and the Los Angeles Kings will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Crypto.com Arena. If you'd like to wager on Byfield's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Quinton Byfield vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Byfield has averaged 15:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

In seven of 30 games this year, Byfield has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Byfield has a point in 17 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Byfield has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Byfield goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Byfield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Byfield Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 137 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-64).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 2 25 Points 2 10 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.