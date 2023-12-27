Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Danault are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Phillip Danault vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Danault has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 17:17 on the ice per game.

Danault has scored a goal in six of 30 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Danault has a point in 16 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Danault has posted an assist in a game 12 times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Danault goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Danault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 137 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-64) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 4 20 Points 4 7 Goals 2 13 Assists 2

