When the Los Angeles Kings take on the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Phillip Danault light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Danault stats and insights

Danault has scored in six of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

Danault averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 137 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Danault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:24 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:14 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:00 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 16:08 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 4-1

Kings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

