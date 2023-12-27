Should you wager on Max Jones to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

  • In two of 29 games this season, Jones has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:15 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:24 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:53 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 5-4

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

