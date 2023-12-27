Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. If you're thinking about a bet on McTavish against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mason McTavish vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, McTavish has averaged 13:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

McTavish has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 15 of 26 games this season, McTavish has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

McTavish has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 26 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 50% that McTavish hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of McTavish having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McTavish Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 26 Games 5 21 Points 2 10 Goals 2 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.