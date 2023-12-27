In the upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Mason McTavish to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McTavish stats and insights

McTavish has scored in eight of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted six shots and scored two goals.

McTavish has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

McTavish averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-0 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 2:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 15:15 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.