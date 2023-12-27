The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Anze Kopitar, Tomas Hertl and others in this matchup.

Kings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Kopitar is Los Angeles' top contributor with 31 points. He has 13 goals and 18 assists this season.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 2 2 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Dec. 19 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 16 1 0 1 2 vs. Jets Dec. 13 1 0 1 1

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Kevin Fiala has 29 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 23 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 19 0 2 2 4 at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 1 1 3

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Adrian Kempe's 28 points this season have come via nine goals and 19 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 5 at Sharks Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Hertl has recorded 12 goals and 15 assists in 33 games for San Jose, good for 27 points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 23 1 0 1 1 vs. Coyotes Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Dec. 17 2 0 2 5 at Coyotes Dec. 15 0 0 0 3

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Mikael Granlund has posted 23 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has four goals and 19 assists.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 23 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Dec. 17 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Dec. 15 0 0 0 3

