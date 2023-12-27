Kings vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (19-7-4) host the San Jose Sharks (9-22-3), who have fallen in five straight, on Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+.
Kings vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-350)
|Sharks (+275)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 15 of their 21 games when favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).
- Los Angeles has not played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 77.8%.
- Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 15 of 30 games this season.
Kings vs Sharks Additional Info
Kings vs. Sharks Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|106 (14th)
|Goals
|73 (32nd)
|71 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|137 (32nd)
|21 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (23rd)
|13 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|32 (31st)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Los Angeles hit the over three times.
- The Kings and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Kings are ranked 14th in the league with 106 goals this season, an average of 3.5 per contest.
- On defense, the Kings have been the strongest squad in NHL action, giving up 71 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +35.
