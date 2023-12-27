The Los Angeles Kings (19-7-4) host the San Jose Sharks (9-22-3), who have fallen in five straight, on Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-350) Sharks (+275) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 15 of their 21 games when favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).

Los Angeles has not played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 15 of 30 games this season.

Kings vs Sharks Additional Info

Kings vs. Sharks Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 106 (14th) Goals 73 (32nd) 71 (1st) Goals Allowed 137 (32nd) 21 (17th) Power Play Goals 18 (23rd) 13 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (31st)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Los Angeles hit the over three times.

The Kings and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Kings are ranked 14th in the league with 106 goals this season, an average of 3.5 per contest.

On defense, the Kings have been the strongest squad in NHL action, giving up 71 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +35.

