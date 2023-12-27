The Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar and the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Kings vs. Sharks Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Los Angeles, Kopitar has 31 points in 30 games (13 goals, 18 assists).

Kevin Fiala has six goals and 23 assists, equaling 29 points (1.0 per game).

Adrian Kempe has 28 points for Los Angeles, via nine goals and 19 assists.

In eight games, Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has conceded 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and has racked up 154 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl is among the top options on offense for San Jose, with 27 points this season, as he has recorded 12 goals and 15 assists in 33 games.

Mikael Granlund is a top scorer for San Jose, with 23 total points this season. In 27 games, he has scored four goals and provided 19 assists.

This season, William Eklund has seven goals and nine assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a 5-8-1 record this season, with an .899 save percentage (43rd in the league). In 15 games, he has 411 saves, and has conceded 46 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Kings vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 4th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.15 32nd 1st 2.37 Goals Allowed 4.03 32nd 3rd 33.9 Shots 25.7 32nd 2nd 26.6 Shots Allowed 35.6 31st 19th 20% Power Play % 20.22% 18th 1st 86.6% Penalty Kill % 72.88% 29th

