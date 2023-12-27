The San Jose Sharks (9-22-3) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Kings (19-7-4) on the road on Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+.

The Kings have put up a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 29 total goals (six power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.0%) while conceding 23 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Sharks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Kings 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-350)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Sharks Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are 2-4-6 in overtime contests on their way to a 19-7-4 overall record.

Los Angeles is 4-2-2 (10 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Kings registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Los Angeles has taken five points from the seven games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-4-1 record).

The Kings have scored at least three goals in 20 games (17-0-3, 37 points).

In the 15 games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has an 11-3-1 record (23 points).

In the 22 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 13-5-4 (30 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 4th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.15 32nd 1st 2.37 Goals Allowed 4.03 32nd 3rd 33.9 Shots 25.7 32nd 2nd 26.6 Shots Allowed 35.6 31st 19th 20% Power Play % 20.22% 18th 1st 86.6% Penalty Kill % 72.88% 29th

Kings vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

