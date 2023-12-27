The Los Angeles Kings (19-7-4) are -350 on the moneyline to win when they host the San Jose Sharks (9-22-3), who have +275 odds, on Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Kings vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In 15 of 30 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

In the 21 times this season the Kings have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 15-6 in those games.

The Sharks have been the underdog 34 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 26.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -350.

San Jose has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +275 or longer, and is 2-5 in those contests.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 3-7-0 6.0 2.90 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.90 2.30 6 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-4 7-3-0 6.2 3.10 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 3.10 4.00 6 26.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

