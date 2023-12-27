How to Watch the Kings vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Having dropped five straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Kings and the Sharks hit the ice.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|Kings
|4-1 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings are the stingiest squad in NHL play, allowing 71 total goals (just 2.4 per game).
- The Kings' 106 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Kings have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|30
|13
|18
|31
|11
|12
|57.7%
|Kevin Fiala
|30
|6
|23
|29
|22
|12
|23.5%
|Adrian Kempe
|30
|9
|19
|28
|9
|12
|50%
|Trevor Moore
|30
|16
|9
|25
|10
|14
|31.8%
|Quinton Byfield
|30
|10
|15
|25
|2
|17
|38.5%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks allow 4.0 goals per game (137 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- With 73 goals (2.2 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have given up four goals per game (40 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|33
|12
|15
|27
|12
|22
|56.8%
|Mikael Granlund
|27
|4
|19
|23
|12
|17
|48.2%
|William Eklund
|33
|7
|9
|16
|11
|12
|28.1%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|34
|9
|5
|14
|12
|14
|43.5%
|Anthony Duclair
|30
|7
|6
|13
|9
|13
|38.1%
