Having dropped five straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Kings and the Sharks hit the ice.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

Kings vs Sharks Additional Info

Kings vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/19/2023 Sharks Kings 4-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are the stingiest squad in NHL play, allowing 71 total goals (just 2.4 per game).

The Kings' 106 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Kings have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 30 13 18 31 11 12 57.7% Kevin Fiala 30 6 23 29 22 12 23.5% Adrian Kempe 30 9 19 28 9 12 50% Trevor Moore 30 16 9 25 10 14 31.8% Quinton Byfield 30 10 15 25 2 17 38.5%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks allow 4.0 goals per game (137 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

With 73 goals (2.2 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have given up four goals per game (40 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players