Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Looking to bet on Fiala's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kevin Fiala vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:15 per game on the ice, is 0.

In five of 30 games this season, Fiala has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fiala has a point in 20 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Fiala has an assist in 17 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Fiala goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 56.1% chance of Fiala having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 137 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -64 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 4 29 Points 3 6 Goals 0 23 Assists 3

