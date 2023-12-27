Will Jakob Silfverberg Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 27?
Can we expect Jakob Silfverberg lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Silfverberg stats and insights
- Silfverberg has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Silfverberg averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.1%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Silfverberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 5-4
Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
