Can we expect Jakob Silfverberg lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

  • Silfverberg has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Silfverberg averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.1%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:05 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:38 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:04 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:29 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 11:07 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:13 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 3-2
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 5-4

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

