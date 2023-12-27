Will Ilya Lyubushkin Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 27?
Should you wager on Ilya Lyubushkin to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)
Lyubushkin stats and insights
- Lyubushkin is yet to score through 33 games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in two games against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
- Lyubushkin has zero points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Lyubushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
