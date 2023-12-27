Ducks vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 27
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5, riding a three-game losing streak) visit the Anaheim Ducks (12-21) at Honda Center. The game on Wednesday, December 27 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 while totaling 22 total goals (eight power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.8%). They have conceded 28 goals.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's game.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-225)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have a 4-0-4 record in overtime matchups this season and a 12-21 overall record.
- Anaheim has earned 12 points (6-9-0) in its 15 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Ducks scored just one goal in seven games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win all seven games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Ducks have scored three or more goals in 16 games, earning 24 points from those contests.
- This season, Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games and registered eight points with a record of 4-9-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-10-0 (four points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|11th
|3.37
|Goals Scored
|2.58
|29th
|7th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.36
|24th
|9th
|32.3
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|14th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|23rd
|12th
|22.48%
|Power Play %
|21.7%
|14th
|13th
|80.95%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.87%
|16th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.