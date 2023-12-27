The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5, riding a three-game losing streak) visit the Anaheim Ducks (12-21) at Honda Center. The game on Wednesday, December 27 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 while totaling 22 total goals (eight power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.8%). They have conceded 28 goals.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-225)

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 4-0-4 record in overtime matchups this season and a 12-21 overall record.

Anaheim has earned 12 points (6-9-0) in its 15 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in seven games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all seven games this season when it scored two goals.

The Ducks have scored three or more goals in 16 games, earning 24 points from those contests.

This season, Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games and registered eight points with a record of 4-9-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-10-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.58 29th 7th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.36 24th 9th 32.3 Shots 29.3 26th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 12th 22.48% Power Play % 21.7% 14th 13th 80.95% Penalty Kill % 79.87% 16th

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

