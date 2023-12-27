Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Honda Center. Looking to bet on Vatrano's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Frank Vatrano vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 18:12 on the ice per game.

In Vatrano's 33 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Vatrano has a point in 16 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points five times.

Vatrano has an assist in eight of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Vatrano hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 33 Games 5 24 Points 3 15 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.