Will Frank Vatrano Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 27?
In the upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Frank Vatrano to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Vatrano stats and insights
- Vatrano has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Vatrano has accumulated six goals and three assists.
- Vatrano's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Vatrano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
