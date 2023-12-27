In the upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Frank Vatrano to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Vatrano has accumulated six goals and three assists.

Vatrano's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.