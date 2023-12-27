Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Golden Knights on December 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Frank Vatrano and others are listed when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Vatrano's 24 points are pivotal for Anaheim. He has 15 goals and nine assists in 33 games.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
Troy Terry Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Troy Terry is one of the impact players on offense for Anaheim with 21 total points (0.6 per game), with eight goals and 13 assists in 33 games.
Terry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 17
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|4
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Anaheim's Mason McTavish is among the leading scorers on the team with 21 total points (10 goals and 11 assists).
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Devils
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Eichel has been a top contributor on Vegas this season, with 39 points in 35 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 17
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|8
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Mark Stone has racked up 35 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 24 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 17
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
