Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Frank Vatrano and others are listed when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Vatrano's 24 points are pivotal for Anaheim. He has 15 goals and nine assists in 33 games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0

Troy Terry Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Troy Terry is one of the impact players on offense for Anaheim with 21 total points (0.6 per game), with eight goals and 13 assists in 33 games.

Terry Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Devils Dec. 17 1 1 2 3 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 4

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Anaheim's Mason McTavish is among the leading scorers on the team with 21 total points (10 goals and 11 assists).

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Eichel has been a top contributor on Vegas this season, with 39 points in 35 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 1 0 1 8

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Mark Stone has racked up 35 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 24 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 17 0 3 3 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3

