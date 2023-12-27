The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5, riding a three-game losing streak) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (12-21) at Honda Center. The contest on Wednesday, December 27 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-225) Ducks (+180) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won 10 of the 28 games, or 35.7%, in which they've been an underdog.

Anaheim is 6-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has played 18 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 118 (4th) Goals 85 (29th) 95 (10th) Goals Allowed 111 (24th) 29 (7th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 20 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 30 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Anaheim went 6-4-0 versus the spread and 3-7-0 straight up.

Anaheim has hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.9 goals.

The Ducks have scored 85 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.

The Ducks have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 111 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.

Their -26 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

