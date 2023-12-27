Ducks vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5, riding a three-game losing streak) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (12-21) at Honda Center. The contest on Wednesday, December 27 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-225)
|Ducks (+180)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have won 10 of the 28 games, or 35.7%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Anaheim is 6-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has played 18 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|118 (4th)
|Goals
|85 (29th)
|95 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|111 (24th)
|29 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (14th)
|20 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|30 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Anaheim went 6-4-0 versus the spread and 3-7-0 straight up.
- Anaheim has hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.9 goals.
- The Ducks have scored 85 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 111 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.
- Their -26 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
