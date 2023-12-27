Ducks vs. Golden Knights December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSC,BSSD,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
Ducks Players to Watch
- Frank Vatrano is among the top options on offense for Anaheim, with 24 points this season, as he has recorded 15 goals and nine assists in 33 games.
- Anaheim's Troy Terry has posted 21 total points (0.6 per game), with eight goals and 13 assists.
- This season, McTavish has scored 10 goals and contributed 11 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 21.
- In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 6-8-0 this season, compiling 410 saves and giving up 49 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (50th in the league).
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- One of the major offensive players this season for Vegas, Jack Eichel has 39 points in 35 games (15 goals, 24 assists).
- Mark Stone has picked up 35 points (one per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 24 assists.
- Karlsson has scored 14 goals and added 16 assists in 35 games for Vegas.
- Adin Hill's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 27 goals (1.9 goals against average) and recorded 380 saves with a .934% save percentage (first in league).
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|11th
|3.37
|Goals Scored
|2.58
|29th
|7th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.36
|24th
|9th
|32.3
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|14th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|23rd
|12th
|22.48%
|Power Play %
|21.7%
|14th
|13th
|80.95%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.87%
|16th
