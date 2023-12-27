The Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano is among the top options on offense for Anaheim, with 24 points this season, as he has recorded 15 goals and nine assists in 33 games.

Anaheim's Troy Terry has posted 21 total points (0.6 per game), with eight goals and 13 assists.

This season, McTavish has scored 10 goals and contributed 11 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 21.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 6-8-0 this season, compiling 410 saves and giving up 49 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (50th in the league).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Vegas, Jack Eichel has 39 points in 35 games (15 goals, 24 assists).

Mark Stone has picked up 35 points (one per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 24 assists.

Karlsson has scored 14 goals and added 16 assists in 35 games for Vegas.

Adin Hill's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 27 goals (1.9 goals against average) and recorded 380 saves with a .934% save percentage (first in league).

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.58 29th 7th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.36 24th 9th 32.3 Shots 29.3 26th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 12th 22.48% Power Play % 21.7% 14th 13th 80.95% Penalty Kill % 79.87% 16th

