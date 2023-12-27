The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5) are heavily favored when they visit the Anaheim Ducks (12-21) on Wednesday, December 27. The Golden Knights are -225 on the moneyline to win over the Ducks (+180) in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6 goals 18 of 32 times.

The Golden Knights have won 60.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (15-10).

The Ducks have been an underdog in 28 games this season, with 10 upset wins (35.7%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, Vegas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of the time).

Anaheim has won six of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 8-2-0 6.2 3.9 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.9 3.6 10 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 6-4 3-5-2 6.3 2.2 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.2 2.8 8 25.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

