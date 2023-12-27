How to Watch the Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Having dropped three straight, the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Ducks look to defeat the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|Golden Knights
|4-2 ANA
|10/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Ducks
|4-1 VEG
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have given up 111 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- With 85 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Ducks are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 22 goals during that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|33
|15
|9
|24
|11
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|26
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|56.2%
|Troy Terry
|33
|8
|13
|21
|25
|22
|50%
|Adam Henrique
|32
|10
|8
|18
|3
|13
|53%
|Ryan Strome
|32
|3
|15
|18
|17
|15
|42.9%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 95 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 118 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 39 goals over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|35
|15
|24
|39
|24
|38
|45.4%
|Mark Stone
|35
|11
|24
|35
|17
|38
|0%
|William Karlsson
|35
|14
|16
|30
|19
|20
|55.7%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|35
|17
|9
|26
|18
|19
|14.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|31
|6
|12
|18
|9
|11
|51.9%
