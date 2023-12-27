Having dropped three straight, the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Ducks look to defeat the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/5/2023 Ducks Golden Knights 4-2 ANA 10/14/2023 Golden Knights Ducks 4-1 VEG

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have given up 111 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.

With 85 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Ducks are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 22 goals during that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 33 15 9 24 11 17 40% Mason McTavish 26 10 11 21 7 7 56.2% Troy Terry 33 8 13 21 25 22 50% Adam Henrique 32 10 8 18 3 13 53% Ryan Strome 32 3 15 18 17 15 42.9%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 95 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 118 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 39 goals over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players