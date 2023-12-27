Drew Doughty will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Los Angeles Kings play the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Doughty are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Drew Doughty vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty has averaged 25:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +15).

In six of 30 games this season, Doughty has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Doughty has a point in 13 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points four times.

In eight of 30 games this year, Doughty has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Doughty goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Doughty has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Doughty Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 137 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team's -64 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 4 17 Points 3 7 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

