Will Drew Doughty Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 27?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Drew Doughty find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Doughty stats and insights
- Doughty has scored in six of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (five shots).
- Doughty has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Doughty's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 137 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Doughty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|26:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|27:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|26:31
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|29:55
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|26:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|28:49
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:27
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|22:18
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|24:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|25:20
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.