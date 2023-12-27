For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Carl Grundstrom a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

In seven of 30 games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (five shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 137 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Grundstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:20 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:29 Home W 4-1

Kings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

