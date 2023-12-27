The Anaheim Ducks, including Cam Fowler, will be on the ice Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to wager on Fowler's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Cam Fowler vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Fowler has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 24:56 on the ice per game.

In two of 33 games this season, Fowler has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Fowler has a point in 12 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

Fowler has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Fowler hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Fowler going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 33 Games 5 15 Points 2 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

