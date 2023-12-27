Will Cam Fowler light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

In two of 33 games this season, Fowler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in two games against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Fowler has picked up eight assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 31:22 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 27:46 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 27:52 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 2 0 2 24:49 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:20 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:30 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 27:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:41 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:39 Home W 4-3 SO

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.