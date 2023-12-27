Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins (19-7-6) and the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) at KeyBank Center sees the Bruins as road favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Sabres (+130). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT and Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Bruins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Bruins Moneyline Sabres Moneyline Total BetMGM -155 +130 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Bruins are 14-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Sabres have been listed as the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Boston is 11-6 (winning 64.7% of the time).

Buffalo has won six of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 5-5-0 5.8 2.50 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.50 3.00 8 30.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 6-4-0 6.6 3.50 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.50 3.40 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Sabres Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 5-5-0 5.8 2.50 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.50 3.00 8 30.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 6-4-0 6.6 3.50 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.50 3.40 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

