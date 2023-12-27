The Boston Bruins (19-7-6) -- who've lost four straight -- visit the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2023 Bruins Sabres 3-1 BUF 11/14/2023 Sabres Bruins 5-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 85 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Bruins' 98 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 32 20 24 44 34 20 28.6% Brad Marchand 32 13 15 28 30 17 35.5% Pavel Zacha 29 8 13 21 11 13 51.4% James van Riemsdyk 31 6 14 20 6 2 50% Charlie Coyle 32 10 10 20 15 16 52.5%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres give up 3.4 goals per game (120 in total), 28th in the league.

The Sabres have 106 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Sabres have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals during that time.

Sabres Key Players