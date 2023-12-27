For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brett Leason a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Leason stats and insights

Leason has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Leason has zero points on the power play.

Leason averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:08 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:10 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 11:55 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:36 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:38 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:28 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.