The Los Angeles Kings, including Arthur Kaliyev, will be on the ice Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. If you're thinking about a wager on Kaliyev against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arthur Kaliyev vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kaliyev Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Kaliyev has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 12:12 on the ice per game.

Kaliyev has a goal in six games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kaliyev has a point in 11 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Kaliyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 27 games played.

Kaliyev has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kaliyev has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kaliyev Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 137 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-64) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 27 Games 3 13 Points 2 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.