The Los Angeles Kings, with Anze Kopitar, take the ice Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Kopitar in the Kings-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Anze Kopitar vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar has averaged 19:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +13).

Kopitar has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kopitar has a point in 23 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 15 of 30 games this season, Kopitar has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kopitar hits the over on his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kopitar has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 137 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-64) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 4 31 Points 4 13 Goals 2 18 Assists 2

