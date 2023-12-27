Will Anze Kopitar Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 27?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Anze Kopitar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Kopitar stats and insights
- In 12 of 30 games this season, Kopitar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He has a 22.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 137 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Kopitar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|16:12
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:49
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|21:42
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|14:46
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|W 4-1
Kings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
