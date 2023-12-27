The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Anze Kopitar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

In 12 of 30 games this season, Kopitar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 22.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 137 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Kopitar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Flames 2 0 2 20:46 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:12 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:49 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 1 0 21:42 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:41 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 14:46 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:15 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 4-1

Kings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

