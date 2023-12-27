Should you bet on Alex Laferriere to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Laferriere stats and insights

Laferriere has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.

Laferriere has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 137 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Flames 1 1 0 9:28 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:39 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 1 0 13:26 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.