The Anaheim Ducks, Alex Killorn included, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Killorn against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Alex Killorn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn's plus-minus this season, in 18:08 per game on the ice, is -6.

Killorn has a goal in four of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 23 games this season, Killorn has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Killorn has an assist in six of 23 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Killorn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Killorn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 3 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

