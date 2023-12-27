On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Alex Killorn going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Killorn stats and insights

  • Killorn has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Killorn averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 3 1 2 16:56 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 20:17 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.