Adrian Kempe will be among those in action Wednesday when his Los Angeles Kings face the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena. Fancy a wager on Kempe in the Kings-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 18:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

In nine of 30 games this season, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kempe has a point in 20 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points eight times.

Kempe has an assist in 15 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Kempe has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 137 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -64 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 4 28 Points 2 9 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.