Will Adrian Kempe Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 27?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Adrian Kempe going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kempe stats and insights
- In nine of 30 games this season, Kempe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kempe has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
- Kempe averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 137 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kempe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:46
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|19:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:44
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:01
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:41
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.