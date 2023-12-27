On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Adrian Kempe going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

In nine of 30 games this season, Kempe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kempe has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.

Kempe averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.2%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 137 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:00 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:46 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:41 Home W 4-1

Kings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

