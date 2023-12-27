On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Adrian Kempe going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kempe stats and insights

  • In nine of 30 games this season, Kempe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Kempe has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
  • Kempe averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 137 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:00 Home W 5-3
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:46 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:09 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:41 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.