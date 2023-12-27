The Anaheim Ducks, with Adam Henrique, are in action Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Henrique's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adam Henrique vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique has averaged 16:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Henrique has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Henrique has a point in 14 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points three times.

Henrique has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 32 games played.

The implied probability that Henrique goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Henrique has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 32 Games 5 18 Points 3 10 Goals 3 8 Assists 0

