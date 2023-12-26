The Kansas Jayhawks will play the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Kansas vs. UNLV?

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas 33, UNLV 27

Kansas has gone 5-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

UNLV has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won three of those games.

The Rebels have played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jayhawks an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (+10.5)



UNLV (+10.5) Kansas has seven wins in 12 games versus the spread this season.

In 2023, the Jayhawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

In UNLV's 12 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)



Under (67.5) Three of Kansas' games this season have gone over Tuesday's total of 67.5 points.

There have been five UNLV games that have finished with a combined score higher than 67.5 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 67.5 is 0.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kansas (33.6 points per game) and UNLV (34.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.3 60.9 57.1 Implied Total AVG 34.8 35.1 34.4 ATS Record 7-5-0 5-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 57.2 53.4 Implied Total AVG 32.2 31.2 33.2 ATS Record 9-3-0 3-3-0 6-0-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 4-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-1 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.